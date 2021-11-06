AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.180-$8.280 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AvalonBay Communities also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $2.190-$2.290 EPS.

NYSE:AVB traded up $4.12 on Friday, reaching $237.84. 770,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities has a 52 week low of $146.95 and a 52 week high of $241.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.08.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 44.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.97%.

AVB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a sell rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Colliers Securities restated a hold rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $227.38.

In related news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,760 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $392,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total transaction of $4,990,907.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,103 shares of company stock worth $5,719,115 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

