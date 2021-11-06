Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 801,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,349 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Avantor were worth $28,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Avantor by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,350,000 after acquiring an additional 21,118 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the second quarter valued at about $9,164,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 37.6% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 735,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,299,000 after purchasing an additional 201,117 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,336,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avantor by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,963,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,250,000 after buying an additional 147,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $3,881,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,279,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,651,457.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 17,383 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $696,710.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 558,683 shares of company stock worth $22,534,592. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Avantor from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Avantor from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Avantor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.61.

AVTR stock opened at $38.18 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $44.37. The firm has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

