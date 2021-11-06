Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 40.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

AVNW stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.25. The company had a trading volume of 175,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,306. The company has a market capitalization of $360.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.91. Aviat Networks has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $43.76.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Aviat Networks by 203.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Aviat Networks by 755.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Aviat Networks by 556.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 120,797 shares in the last quarter. 58.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVNW shares. B. Riley started coverage on Aviat Networks in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Friday, August 27th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Aviat Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aviat Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.