Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 40.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.
AVNW stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.25. The company had a trading volume of 175,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,306. The company has a market capitalization of $360.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.91. Aviat Networks has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $43.76.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Aviat Networks by 203.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Aviat Networks by 755.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Aviat Networks by 556.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 120,797 shares in the last quarter. 58.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Aviat Networks Company Profile
Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.
