Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Receives $121.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $162.00.

CAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other Avis Budget Group news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 8,300 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total value of $2,258,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean M. Sera sold 3,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.76, for a total transaction of $940,495.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,211 shares of company stock worth $4,453,434. 27.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter worth $2,199,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 17,468 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth $314,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 65,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 11,419 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CAR traded up $25.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $297.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,029,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,779,873. The company has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.27. Avis Budget Group has a 1-year low of $30.53 and a 1-year high of $545.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $3.84. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 729.29% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group will post 16.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

