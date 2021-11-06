Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Shares Sold by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP reduced its stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 94.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 106,108 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Avista were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Avista in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Avista by 5.6% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Avista by 3.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Avista during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Avista by 14.3% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. 82.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,143 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $47,925.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,454 shares in the company, valued at $102,896.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James M. Kensok sold 600 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $25,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,125 shares in the company, valued at $467,138.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,243 shares of company stock valued at $134,675. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVA opened at $40.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.47 and its 200-day moving average is $42.94. Avista Co. has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $49.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.14. Avista had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 7.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Avista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

