AXA (EPA:CS) PT Set at €26.50 by Barclays

Barclays set a €26.50 ($31.18) price objective on AXA (EPA:CS) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

CS has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on AXA in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group set a €20.50 ($24.12) price target on AXA in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on AXA in a report on Monday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on AXA in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on AXA in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €26.06 ($30.66).

CS stock opened at €25.50 ($30.00) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €23.90 and its 200 day moving average price is €23.12. AXA has a fifty-two week low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a fifty-two week high of €27.69 ($32.58).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

