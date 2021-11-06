AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.060-$0.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $34 million-$36 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.80 million.
Shares of NASDAQ AXTI traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.22. 310,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,735. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.53. The stock has a market cap of $391.94 million, a P/E ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 2.19. AXT has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $15.84.
AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). AXT had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 6.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AXT will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About AXT
AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.
