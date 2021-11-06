Azimut’s (AZIHF) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Azimut (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Azimut in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS AZIHF opened at $29.90 on Tuesday. Azimut has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $31.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.63.

Azimut Holding SpA offers asset management and financial advisory services. It also coordinates the administrative activities within the group, which engages in portfolio management as well as the distribution and promotion of financial and insurance products. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

