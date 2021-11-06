B. Riley Comments on Gain Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GANX)

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gain Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.07) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.42) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gain Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of Gain Therapeutics stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. Gain Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $17.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 18.09 and a quick ratio of 18.09.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GANX. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $222,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $8,155,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gain Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gain Therapeutics

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapeutics to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover novel allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites and restore protein folding, treating the underlying disease.

