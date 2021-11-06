B. Riley Raises Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Price Target to $96.00

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $85.00 to $96.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fabrinet’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.99 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.42 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FN. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Benchmark restated a buy rating on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fabrinet from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.67.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $120.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $120.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.55.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $543.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 18,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total transaction of $1,936,475.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,217,122.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 11,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total transaction of $1,143,282.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,027 shares of company stock valued at $6,693,376. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Fabrinet by 1.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fabrinet by 4.4% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Fabrinet by 0.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 5.4% in the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 4.1% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.