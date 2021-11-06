B. Riley Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID)

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AVID. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Shares of AVID stock opened at $29.38 on Tuesday. Avid Technology has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $40.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 49.80 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.34.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $94.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.34 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avid Technology will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avid Technology news, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 5,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $162,415.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 678,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,888,332.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $32,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,300 shares of company stock worth $200,751 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avid Technology by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,326,000 after purchasing an additional 125,437 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the first quarter worth about $44,440,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the second quarter worth about $51,187,000. Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the second quarter worth about $49,878,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 11.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 892,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,839,000 after buying an additional 93,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.