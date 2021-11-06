Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP)’s share price was down 2.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$21.75 and last traded at C$22.10. Approximately 999,007 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,421,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.76.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BLDP shares. Eight Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a C$16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$18.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 23.77, a quick ratio of 23.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of C$6.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -74.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.80.

Ballard Power Systems’ vision is to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet. Ballard zero-emission PEM fuel cells are enabling electrification of mobility, including buses, commercial trucks, trains, marine vessels, passenger cars and forklift trucks.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.