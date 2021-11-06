Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys 210,530 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 276.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 286,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,530 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $11,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Flowserve by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Flowserve by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 72,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,851,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLS shares. UBS Group upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flowserve has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.25.

NYSE FLS opened at $34.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Flowserve Co. has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $44.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.96 and its 200 day moving average is $39.42.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.98 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 62.99%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

