Balyasny Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,225,000 FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSRX)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSRX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,883,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned about 12.67% of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSRX. Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $194,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FinServ Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth $296,000.

Get FinServ Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

FSRX opened at $9.75 on Friday. FinServ Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $10.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.70.

Finserv Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech and financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for FinServ Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinServ Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.