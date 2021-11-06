Balyasny Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 35.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 103,662 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $11,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 69,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,695 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 322,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,499,000 after buying an additional 22,984 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 377,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,830,000 after buying an additional 28,684 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $65.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.83. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $31.29 and a 12 month high of $68.78. The company has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.10.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.00) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.75.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.