Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 200,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,582,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Huazhu Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Huazhu Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 321,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Huazhu Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 199,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,554,000 after acquiring an additional 13,577 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Huazhu Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 585,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,905,000 after acquiring an additional 14,995 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Huazhu Group by 438.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 14,516 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Huazhu Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

HTHT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Huazhu Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Huazhu Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $46.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.32 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Huazhu Group Limited has a 12 month low of $39.01 and a 12 month high of $64.53.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter. Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 5.30%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

