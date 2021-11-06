Banco Santander (LON:BNC) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $270.35

Banco Santander, S.A. (LON:BNC)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 270.35 ($3.53) and traded as high as GBX 285.21 ($3.73). Banco Santander shares last traded at GBX 272.15 ($3.56), with a volume of 756,597 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 270.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 684.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £48.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of €0.05 ($0.06) per share. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is 0.11%.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

