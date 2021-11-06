Bandwidth (BAND) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $120.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.51 million. On average, analysts expect Bandwidth to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BAND opened at $84.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.46 and a 200-day moving average of $115.67. Bandwidth has a one year low of $76.80 and a one year high of $196.70. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -60.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.42.

In other Bandwidth news, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $31,106.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 1,077 shares of company stock worth $93,764 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bandwidth stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 103.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,866 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.17% of Bandwidth worth $40,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $227.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bandwidth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.77.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

