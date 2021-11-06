Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 360,706 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,722 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $144,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teleflex by 3.5% during the second quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Teleflex by 1.2% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teleflex by 60.3% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Teleflex by 1.2% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,897 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in Teleflex by 9.0% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 723 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Teleflex news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total value of $3,381,987.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at $13,081,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $353.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $376.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $391.25. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $334.18 and a fifty-two week high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $700.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.25 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

TFX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.73.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

