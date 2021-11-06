Bank of America Corp DE Sells 164,986 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 610,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 164,986 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.11% of Repligen worth $121,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RGEN. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Repligen by 336.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 444,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,820,000 after acquiring an additional 343,025 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Repligen by 12.7% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,477,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,178,000 after buying an additional 166,364 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 12.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,266,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,845,000 after purchasing an additional 144,624 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 175.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,276,000 after purchasing an additional 138,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen in the second quarter valued at about $26,450,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 17,514 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.77, for a total value of $4,444,527.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,410,312.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,834 shares of company stock worth $14,514,252 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RGEN. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.38.

Shares of RGEN opened at $266.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.71. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.06 and a beta of 0.81. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $162.29 and a 1-year high of $327.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $178.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.97 million. Repligen had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 9.81%. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

