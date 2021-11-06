Bank of America Corp DE Sells 76,732 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,117,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 76,732 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.54% of Northern Trust worth $129,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Northern Trust by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Northern Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.50.

In other news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.22, for a total value of $500,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $5,785,036.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,181 shares of company stock worth $8,964,441. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $123.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.16. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $81.12 and a 52 week high of $126.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.70.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

See Also: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.