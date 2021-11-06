Bank of America Corp DE Sells 88,080 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 8.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 996,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,080 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $135,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,807,000 after acquiring an additional 331,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Marriott International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,397,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,006,000 after acquiring an additional 113,663 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,130,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,038,000 after acquiring an additional 41,392 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Marriott International by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,874,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,432,000 after acquiring an additional 165,986 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 4,618.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,740,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $2,072,052.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $805,311.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,760 shares of company stock worth $5,308,670 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.67.

Shares of MAR opened at $167.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.59 billion, a PE ratio of 118.04 and a beta of 1.75. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.50 and a 12 month high of $171.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

