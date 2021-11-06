Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.87% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Nuvei in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEI opened at $109.96 on Thursday. Nuvei has a 12-month low of $38.68 and a 12-month high of $140.23.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.