Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,507 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMO. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth approximately $294,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth approximately $313,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 27.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 190,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,980,000 after acquiring an additional 41,487 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 5.8% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$133.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.55.

Shares of BMO stock opened at $110.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.77. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $112.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.29.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.848 per share. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.62%.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

