Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) by 45.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 177,127 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.24% of Overseas Shipholding Group worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 89.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 6,145 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 185.7% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 20,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 47.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 9,407 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Overseas Shipholding Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OSG opened at $2.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.33. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $176.04 million, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.36.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $88.36 million for the quarter.

Overseas Shipholding Group Profile

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc engages in the provision of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets. It operates Articulated Tug Barges (ATB), lightering ATBs, shuttle tankers, Medium Range (MR) tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the maritime security program.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.