Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 14,990 Shares of Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) by 127.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,990 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Lantern Pharma were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LTRN. Corriente Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $12,948,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lantern Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,209,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lantern Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $831,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantern Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $764,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lantern Pharma by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 22,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Lantern Pharma from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Lantern Pharma in a report on Friday, July 30th.

NASDAQ LTRN opened at $10.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $115.35 million, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.45. Lantern Pharma Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day moving average of $13.25.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lantern Pharma Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lantern Pharma Company Profile

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapies using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.

