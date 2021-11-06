Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,851 Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.15% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384 shares during the last quarter. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verrica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

VRCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verrica Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRCA opened at $13.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $362.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.69. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $18.42.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

Featured Story: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.