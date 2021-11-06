Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 19,837 Shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) by 52.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,837 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.17% of Unity Bancorp worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNTY. Fourthstone LLC increased its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 206,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after buying an additional 121,419 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Unity Bancorp by 143.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 42,854 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $708,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 245,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,415,000 after purchasing an additional 14,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Unity Bancorp by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary E. Gross sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $42,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Laureen Cook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $130,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

UNTY stock opened at $26.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $279.68 million, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.58 and a 1 year high of $27.75.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 34.90%. On average, analysts forecast that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 16.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unity Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

