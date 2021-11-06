Barclays Raises Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $355.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FTNT. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wedbush boosted their target price on Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fortinet in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $302.70.

Get Fortinet alerts:

NASDAQ FTNT traded up $2.79 on Friday, reaching $341.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,678,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,206. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $109.93 and a 12-month high of $349.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $313.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.83.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.60% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total transaction of $2,408,069.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,978.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total value of $684,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,901 shares of company stock worth $16,670,281 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 9.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,986,000 after purchasing an additional 53,462 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3,791.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 57.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 21.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,079 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.