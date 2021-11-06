Barclays Raises GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target to $88.00

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GXO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.14.

NYSE GXO opened at $93.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.46. GXO Logistics has a 1 year low of $48.38 and a 1 year high of $100.64.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GXO. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth about $199,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth about $1,186,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth about $324,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth about $1,969,000. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth about $8,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

