Barclays Raises Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) Price Target to $80.00

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MIME. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mimecast in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Mimecast from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Mimecast from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mimecast has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.13.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME opened at $78.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Mimecast has a 1-year low of $38.84 and a 1-year high of $80.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.02.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mimecast will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mimecast news, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 17,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.57, for a total transaction of $1,023,979.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $120,295.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,720 shares of company stock worth $15,612,134 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIME. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mimecast by 86.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mimecast by 110.7% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

Featured Article: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.