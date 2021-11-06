Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 191.25 ($2.50).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.31 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

