Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Ryanair from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Redburn Partners upgraded Ryanair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $108.24 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Ryanair from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryanair has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.48.

Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $123.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Ryanair has a twelve month low of $86.91 and a twelve month high of $124.54. The company has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.19 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.26.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Ryanair in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,878,000. Plaisance Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryanair in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,857,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 6.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,001,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $541,264,000 after purchasing an additional 296,366 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 0.3% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 812,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ryanair in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,414,000. Institutional investors own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

