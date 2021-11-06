Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Receives $56.43 Consensus PT from Analysts

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.43.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $20.29 target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price (down from €74.00 ($87.06)) on shares of Basf in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

OTCMKTS BASFY opened at $17.97 on Wednesday. Basf has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $21.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.27.

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

