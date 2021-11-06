Basid Coin (BASID) Trading Down 14.1% This Week

Basid Coin (CURRENCY:BASID) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. Over the last seven days, Basid Coin has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. Basid Coin has a total market capitalization of $7.58 million and approximately $768,353.00 worth of Basid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Basid Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00051568 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.65 or 0.00257740 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000548 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00012097 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.12 or 0.00097265 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Basid Coin Profile

Basid Coin (BASID) is a coin. Basid Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 845,336,186 coins. Basid Coin’s official Twitter account is @basidcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Basid Coin’s official website is basidcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BASID aims to drive crypto payment at the forefront of online payments. It introduces a payment gateway service that is designed to provide a secure, convenient, and reliable cryptocurrency payment solution for merchants and customers worldwide. “

Basid Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Basid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

