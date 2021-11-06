Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share.

NASDAQ BXRX remained flat at $$0.53 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 683,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,229. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average is $0.71. Baudax Bio has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $2.12.

In other Baudax Bio news, Director Winston J. Churchill purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.63 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard S. Casten bought 50,000 shares of Baudax Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.51 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 158,200 shares of company stock worth $93,338 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Baudax Bio stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) by 194.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,888 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.07% of Baudax Bio worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Baudax Bio Company Profile

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial.

