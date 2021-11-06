Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bavarian Nordic A/S is a biotechnology company. It focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of IMVAMUNE(R), PROSTVAC (R), MVA-BN Brachyury, CV-301, MVA-BN Filo which are in clinical trial stage. Bavarian Nordic A/S is headquartered in Kvistgaard, Denmark. “

OTCMKTS:BVNRY opened at $16.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $19.25.

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $59.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.15 million. Bavarian Nordic A/S had a negative return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 37.43%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bavarian Nordic A/S will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

About Bavarian Nordic A/S

Bavarian Nordic A/S focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. It specializes in cancer immunotherapy which includes cancer pipeline, which focuses on therapeutic vaccines for breast, lung, ovarian and prostate cancer.

