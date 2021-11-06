Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.000-$1.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.28 billion-$3.31 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.34 billion.Baxter International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.580-$3.620 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a buy rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.42.

NYSE BAX traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $78.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,606,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,830. Baxter International has a 52-week low of $73.12 and a 52-week high of $88.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.89. The firm has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.59.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

