Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €125.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €102.36 ($120.42).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €91.85 ($108.06) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €83.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €85.22. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €58.13 ($68.39) and a 52-week high of €96.39 ($113.40). The firm has a market capitalization of $55.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.38.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

