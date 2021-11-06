Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) PT Raised to C$4.50

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$2.75 to C$3.75 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$3.06.

BTE stock opened at C$4.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.88, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.43. Baytex Energy has a one year low of C$0.44 and a one year high of C$4.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.45.

In other news, Senior Officer Edward David Lafehr acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,142,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,605,039.08.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

