BCE (NYSE:BCE) Price Target Raised to C$65.00 at CIBC

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised BCE from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities cut BCE from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.77.

BCE opened at $50.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.09. BCE has a one year low of $40.30 and a one year high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BCE will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.7047 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCE. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after purchasing an additional 185,075 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,522,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,297,000 after purchasing an additional 228,829 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 183,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 93,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

