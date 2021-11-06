Beer Money Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5,361.00 (BEER)

Beer Money (CURRENCY:BEER) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. In the last seven days, Beer Money has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. Beer Money has a total market capitalization of $299,150.14 and approximately $5,361.00 worth of Beer Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beer Money coin can now be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00051487 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.03 or 0.00251336 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000554 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00012034 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.29 or 0.00096367 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004380 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Beer Money Coin Profile

Beer Money (CRYPTO:BEER) is a coin. Its launch date was December 20th, 2018. Beer Money’s total supply is 357,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,000,000 coins. Beer Money’s official message board is www.medium.com/@beermoney . The official website for Beer Money is beer-money.io . Beer Money’s official Twitter account is @Brewery_C_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beautiful Bubble Lda (BB) is a British owned Portuguese limited liability company operating Brewery Consortium and Algarve Rock Craft Brewery (AR) based in Faro, Portugal. They offer a new convertible CryptoCurrency: Brewery Consortium Coin (BEER), created as an ERC20 derivative token of Ethereum and linked to the tangible assets and value of a growing craft beer brewing company and partners (Brewery Consortium partners). “

Beer Money Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beer Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beer Money should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beer Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

