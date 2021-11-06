Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 13th

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the electronics maker on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Bel Fuse has a payout ratio of 24.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bel Fuse to earn $0.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.9%.

Shares of Bel Fuse stock opened at $14.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.17. Bel Fuse has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $184.04 million, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.59.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 7.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bel Fuse will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bel Fuse stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 100,749 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 21,344 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.81% of Bel Fuse worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 53.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bel Fuse in a report on Tuesday.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits. It operates through the following segments: Cinch Connectivity Solutions; Power Solutions and Protection; Magnetic Solutions; and Corporate. The company was founded by Elliot Bernstein in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

