Benchmark Cuts Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target to $105.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price objective cut by Benchmark from $200.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

ZG has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $195.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist lowered shares of Zillow Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities lowered shares of Zillow Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered shares of Zillow Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $133.00.

ZG stock opened at $66.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.05. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $64.04 and a 52-week high of $212.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 78,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after buying an additional 14,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. 20.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

