Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF)

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HLFFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HelloFresh has an average rating of “Hold”.

HLFFF opened at $97.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.79 and its 200-day moving average is $95.82. HelloFresh has a twelve month low of $48.00 and a twelve month high of $114.91.

HelloFresh SE engages in the provision of personalized meal solutions. It operates through the following segments: United States of America (USA), International, and Holding. The International segment comprises Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

