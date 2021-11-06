Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Announces Earnings Results

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.48 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 27.59% and a negative net margin of 78.76%. Berkeley Lights’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS.

NASDAQ BLI traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $24.42. The company had a trading volume of 652,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,202. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.42 and a beta of 2.04. Berkeley Lights has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 9.30 and a quick ratio of 8.84.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLI. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.14.

In other Berkeley Lights news, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $152,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,736.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $1,312,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 335,212 shares of company stock valued at $12,200,235. 20.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

