Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BHLB. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $28.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $28.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.50.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.92. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, Director David Brunelle purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.79 per share, for a total transaction of $118,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,707 shares in the company, valued at $183,349.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $93,632.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 33,880 shares in the company, valued at $834,803.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 10,230 shares of company stock valued at $246,828. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHLB. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,844 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,637 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.