B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Lowered to “Underweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Piper Sandler currently has $27.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for B&G Foods’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

NYSE BGS opened at $33.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. B&G Foods has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $47.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.02 and a 200-day moving average of $30.35. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.34.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). B&G Foods had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $514.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that B&G Foods will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 146.15%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in B&G Foods by 3.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in B&G Foods by 75.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its position in B&G Foods by 0.8% during the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 50,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in B&G Foods by 1.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in B&G Foods by 4.8% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

