Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.33% and a negative net margin of 562.38%.

Shares of NASDAQ BCYC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a current ratio of 9.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.61. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $60.70.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $279,442.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 550 shares in the company, valued at $19,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 11,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total value of $407,804.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,163 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,221. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) by 2,855.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,966 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.26% of Bicycle Therapeutics worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 56.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on BCYC shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $46.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.22.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

See Also: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.