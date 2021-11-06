BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Upgraded to Buy by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has $70.00 target price on the stock.

BIGC has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BigCommerce from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $58.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.49 and its 200-day moving average is $57.37. BigCommerce has a 52 week low of $42.17 and a 52 week high of $96.66.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $59.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.84 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. BigCommerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BigCommerce will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jimmy Duvall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $313,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,588,875.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 20,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $1,086,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,833,219. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 17.4% in the third quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 1.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of BigCommerce by 8.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in BigCommerce during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in BigCommerce by 6.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

